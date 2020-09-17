Blaze at Nebraska City's Arbor Day Farm won't stop annual AppleJack Festival

“If it had gotten upstairs, we’d probably still be there dousing the fire,” he said.

Instead, it was largely under control by 8 p.m.

No one was inside when the fire started, Schreiner said. The explosions were likely from a window air conditioner and pop machine, he said.

Mackrill said he’s thankful firefighters arrived so quickly, and now the Arbor Day Farm staff are pivoting to make sure they're ready for the festival.

They plan to move the Apple House Market to the historic barn. They are calling local suppliers to see what products they can offer on short notice, and they’ll also contact some new businesses to see if they’d like to sell items at the festival, Mackrill said.

Because of the pandemic, Arbor Day Farm and city officials decided to spread the festival out over three weekends and sell tickets in advance to contain the size of crowds.

Typically, Mackrill said, the festival draws about 10,000 people, and this year they expect about 5,000 each of the three weekends.

They hope to rebuild Porter’s BBQ, the small restaurant named after the original owners of the farm. Despite the smoke and heat damage to the market, the structure is OK, Mackrill said.