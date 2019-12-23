Black Velvet’s reign continues as Iowa alcohol sales increase again

DES MOINES, Iowa -- New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, Iowa, so don’t forget to buy a bottle of Black Velvet or Blue Ox for the celebration.

Odds are, you like one of them.

Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey continued its long reign as Iowa’s most popular liquor. The brand sold more than 160,000 cases in the most recent fiscal year, according to new data from the state department that monitors alcohol sales.

That’s comfortably more than the 109,000 cases of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum sold; it looks like the Captain is striking a runner-up pose.

Overall, liquor sales were up 6.1% over the previous fiscal year, the highest increase in at least five years, according to state data.

With $340 million in liquor sales, $126 million in tax revenue was transferred to the state’s general fund, according to the state Alcoholic Beverages Division.

“The citizen-owned distribution model generated millions of dollars that will be used by the legislature for programs that benefit all Iowans, regardless of whether they choose to consume alcohol," division administrator Stephen Larson said in a statement.