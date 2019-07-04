FREMONT -- Union Pacific’s historic “Big Boy” steam engine will roll through Fremont on two occasions this summer.
The newly restored Big Boy No. 4014, which is the world’s largest steam locomotive, is returning to the rails for the “Great Race across the Midwest,” which will begin in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday before making its way through Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The locomotive will be making two brief whistle stops in Fremont, on July 12 and Aug. 4.
On July 12, Big Boy will arrive at at 10 S. Main St. at 12:45 p.m. before departing at 1:30.
On Aug. 4, it will stop at the same location from 9:30-10:15 a.m.
The Big Boy will also be making two stops in Omaha.
The train will arrive in Omaha at 5:45 p.m. on July 12 and will be on display during Railroad Days events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13, and from 9-11 a.m. on June 14.
The “Great Race Across the Midwest” is part of Union Pacific’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.