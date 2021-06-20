Best in Nebraska high school rodeo punch tickets to first national finals in Lincoln

HASTINGS — The drive to Hastings took several hours for many of the athletes at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, but for many it came down to a matter of seconds on Saturday.
Out of a field of 167, the top four finishers in each event qualified for the National High School Finals rodeo — an opportunity made even more special this year because it's a chance to compete for a national title in Lincoln.
Senior barrel racer Elle Ravenscroft, of Nenzel in north-central Nebraska's Cherry County, said she's excited for the relatively short drive to nationals this year, as well as the chance to perform in front of a home crowd.
"It's awesome to have that state pride and be able to show off your talent in your home state," she said.
Layne Wallinger, a sophomore from Stuart, qualified for nationals in tie down roping by winning the event in Saturday's short go, and said having the competition in his home state will be especially cool.
"Hopefully we can represent Nebraska pretty well," he said.
The National High School Finals Rodeo was to be in Lincoln for the first time last year, but coronavirus-related restrictions wouldn't allow it. Organizers ended up staging the event in Oklahoma.
But next month, it will make its Lincoln debut, with the first contestants checking in on July 15 and competitions running day and night from July 18-24.
For those headed to Lincoln, the National High School Finals Rodeo is a culmination of months and years of training.
As for what keeps him coming back to the sport, Wallinger said the adrenaline rush he gets galloping after a steer is an addiction for him. After Saturday's short go, he planned to drive to nearby Overton for an amateur rodeo that night.
"It's fun," he said.
Cooper Bass, a junior from Brewster, won the state title in cutting, which he said made the long hours of practice he puts in each night and the long weekends competing far from home worth it.
Bass said he qualified to nationals his freshman year, but missed out last year.
"I'm ready to go to the national level and compete with those guys and see what I can do," he said.
Trish Hinrichs, Adams County Ag Society board member and co-chair of the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, said the weekend event has a huge impact on the community each year.
This year marked the 20th year that Hastings has hosted the event, she said, which brings in nearly 500 people, most staying for several days. Local businesses get a boost, and the athletes and their families tell her they like coming to the town.
This year's competition had a special feel, she said, as competitors knew a chance to compete for a national title in their home state was on the line.
"Everybody seems to be looking forward to it and excited about staying in Nebraska," she said.
The National High School Finals Rodeo is expected to draw 1,700 competitors and their families from 43 states and two foreign countries. The Lancaster Event Center expects 30,000 visitors associated with the event to pass through Lincoln, many staying in a sprawling campground at the fairgrounds but others grabbing rooms in local hotels.
The economic impact has been estimated at nearly $16 million — equal to that of four Husker football Saturdays.
The athletes, and their families, put lots of time and money into competing in the sport, which in events like steer wrestling are decided in only a few seconds.
Dane Pokorny, a junior from Stapleton, captured the title in that event, completing one of his go-rounds in 4.39 seconds.
"That four seconds seems like half a second," said Pokorny, describing the adrenaline rush which further raises the urgency.
The fact that it goes by in a flash makes the bad weekends even worse, but the victories especially sweet.
"When you have a bad run, it's all for nothing. Lots of gas miles," he said. "So you gotta really bear down and do it, I guess."
Photos: Short go determines State Finals Rodeo champions headed to Lincoln
