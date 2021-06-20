Best in Nebraska high school rodeo punch tickets to first national finals in Lincoln

HASTINGS — The drive to Hastings took several hours for many of the athletes at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, but for many it came down to a matter of seconds on Saturday.

Out of a field of 167, the top four finishers in each event qualified for the National High School Finals rodeo — an opportunity made even more special this year because it's a chance to compete for a national title in Lincoln.

Senior barrel racer Elle Ravenscroft, of Nenzel in north-central Nebraska's Cherry County, said she's excited for the relatively short drive to nationals this year, as well as the chance to perform in front of a home crowd.

"It's awesome to have that state pride and be able to show off your talent in your home state," she said.

Layne Wallinger, a sophomore from Stuart, qualified for nationals in tie down roping by winning the event in Saturday's short go, and said having the competition in his home state will be especially cool.

"Hopefully we can represent Nebraska pretty well," he said.

The National High School Finals Rodeo was to be in Lincoln for the first time last year, but coronavirus-related restrictions wouldn't allow it. Organizers ended up staging the event in Oklahoma.