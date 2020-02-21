You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Belden man accused of animal cruelty after dog found mutilated
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Belden man accused of animal cruelty after dog found mutilated

{{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Belden man stands accused of animal cruelty and a weapons charge for allegedly mutilating a dog.

It started Tuesday, when the Nebraska State Patrol was called out on a report of a man covered in blood walking along a county road with two dogs. Troopers arrived to find James Wagner and one dog, Sgt. Nick Jones said in an affidavit for Wagner’s arrest.

He said Wagner wouldn’t let them search his backpack and said the blood was from cuts on his hand. He was taken to a shelter in North Platte, and the brindle pit bull with him, which wasn’t Wagner’s, was taken to the Humane Society in McCook.

The next day, a second call — this one about a severely injured dog — led a trooper to the same vicinity where troopers had found Wagner.

Jones said the brown mix dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian in McCook, who found knife wounds to his right front leg, chest and neck.

“Despite the severe wounds, the dog was still alive,” he said in the affidavit.

In a press release, a State Patrol spokesman said the dog had more than 15 stab wounds.

Veterinarians at the Red Willow Animal Clinic were able to save the dog in a surgery that lasted more than two hours.

On Wednesday, troopers found Wagner at the jail in North Platte. He’d been arrested for shoplifting.

Jones said a multi-tool with what appeared to be dried blood on it was found in his backpack when he was booked into the jail. He said it is believed to be the weapon used to mutilate the dog.

The injured dog will remain at the Red Willow Animal Clinic. If an owner doesn’t claim the dogs, they will be put up for adoption through the McCook Humane Society.

Red Willow prosecutors charged him Thursday with animal cruelty and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Dispute over dogs: Columbus family, city disagree over pet ordinance
I Love My Dog Expo Feb. 22-23
Lucky dog rides with Lincoln police to start new program with shelters

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
1
1
4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News