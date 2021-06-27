Being Black in Lincoln: Leonard Shepard finds trying something different leads to lifetime of experiences

All these years later, he still remembers that knock at the door.

The two Lincoln cops standing there. Waiting to take him — a 14-year-old Black kid — to the police station. Maybe a lie detector test. Maybe fingerprints. Maybe throw him in jail.

Why?

Because a white woman claimed that she was robbed by a Black kid and a white kid.

“The reason they came to me was because they figured they could bully me,” Leonard Shepard said.

But it never got that far. Boots Shepard made sure that would never happen to his youngest son. He verbally fired back at the officer, which prompted a threat to take Leonard to jail right then and there. Leonard said that his friend, the accused white kid, didn’t face anything close to the same threats.

The father’s instinct to fight back that day carried over to his youngest son.

In his early life, Leonard Shepard didn’t tolerate racial abuse. On more than one occasion, a call came to the Shepard house reporting a fight that Leonard was involved in at school. The trigger was often a racial slur. When Boots discovered the cause, he no longer had a problem.