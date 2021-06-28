As the sun leisurely sinks on this chilly February night, the Lincoln High School gymnasium slowly fills with nervous spectators. In a few hours, one of the teams -- either the Lincoln High Links or the Papillion-La Vista South Titans -- will move a step closer to the girls state basketball tournament.

At precisely 6 p.m., the announcer asks all spectators to rise. As the familiar notes of "The Star-Spangled Banner" reverberate throughout the crowded gym, the fans all stand -- hands over hearts, hats off in homage to those who served.

On the court, the Lincoln High girls all drop to their right knee. They all wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts over their jerseys, heads held high, unwavering eyes staring straight ahead. As the national anthem continues, some in the stands look down, casting dismissive glances at the players.

Soon, their coach extends her right hand and lays it to rest on the shoulder of one of her players. Throughout the season, at the start of every game, her girls have kneeled during the anthem to protest racial injustice. And for the entire season, Dominique Kelley has watched and listened, her hand always on the shoulder of one of her players.

The coach will tell you that she’s proud of their resilience, proud that these young girls are taking a stand by kneeling down, proud that they’re speaking out for what they believe in. For what she believes in.

She credits her players -- their belief in the Black Lives Matter movement -- for helping her become a better role model, for inspiring her to see things through their eyes.

“I wanted to make sure that they were being saved, they were going about things the right way and not putting themselves in a compromising situation,” Kelley said. “And that's where that passion came from, me wanting to be a part of that all the way over here.”

Last season, on Feb. 7, 2020, many of these same teenage girls went to Fremont for a game. Before it ended, at least one Fremont student hurled the N-word at the Lincoln High girls. Afterward, Lincoln High players confronted the Fremont student section. Some Fremont students started throwing things at the Lincoln High girls. Then a Lincoln High student hit a Fremont student. Fremont High staffers had to jump in to break up the pushing and shoving.

Not long afterward, Kelley took to Facebook to recount the incident, praising her team for their demeanor and maturity after the game.

“I have never been more proud to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Kelley wrote in the Facebook post. “I learn more about perseverance, being resilient, and fighting for what you want in life more from them than they do from me.”

And it wasn’t long before the hate mail arrived.

Indignant letters addressed to the coach began showing up at Lincoln High.

“You are a coach and an adult. Your moral responsibility is to NOT inflame a situation by tweeting without getting full, correct, and honest information,” one of the letters read. “Fremont is a very diverse community but we are NOT a racist community. You are the racist by making false comments and posting them. You have, by your lack of maturity, created a bigger and longer lasting problem.”

Soon, her husband grew concerned about her safety, about all the attention generated by the Facebook post.

And the coach?

She “didn’t lose an ounce of sleep.”

She found something besides fear.

“I thought: What a powerful moment and opportunity for me to lead by example. To show my kids that you can bring light to terrible situations and you can handle situations with grace.”

* * *

The crowd’s thunderous cheers fall on deaf ears. The blood pumping through her system drowns everything out. Dominique Kelley breathes in short, ragged bursts. She glances at the scoreboard: No. 2 Bellevue East leads her No. 1 Lincoln Northeast Rockets by 10. Whoever wins is the 2006 state champion.

There’s 1:24 left. An opponent brings the ball down court. Kelley lunges for it. The referee blows his whistle. A foul. Both of Kelley’s hands shoot up as the crowd boos. It’s her fifth foul, so she walks to the bench, head held high, the crowd clapping and cheering. Northeast lost the game, but Kelley did not lose her will to persevere.

"We were friends with the same goal," said Rich Olson, her Northeast coach. "The superficial goal was to win. The underlying goal was to be the best you possibly can be, so that was what she pushed. She pushed her teammates. She pushed herself much harder than that.”

Starting at age 6, the more Kelley played, the better she got. And the better she got, racial issues seemed to stay on the bench. In their place came a sense of privilege.

“I kind of felt privileged because we had the resources and opportunities that we needed to pursue things,” Kelley said. “So, I'm not sure I grew up, honestly, recognizing that I was like Black. We knew we were Black, but I didn't really feel like we were ever treated differently.”

In high school, Kelley’s tenacity and talent elevated her to basketball royalty.

As a sophomore, she led the 24-0 Rockets to the 2005 state championship. Entering her senior year, she ranked among the nation’s top 200 players and became Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year.

At the University of Nebraska, Kelley started in 109 consecutive games, and as a freshman, helped the Huskers win their third NCAA tournament game. She graduated No. 23 on NU’s career scoring list with 1,107 points.

Although Kelley’s fame and status afforded her a protective shield, that shield was conditional -- reserved only for Dominique the athlete.

“People just saw Dominique as a basketball player,” said Monifa Cambrelen-Wilson, her lifelong mentor. “They didn't see some of her struggles, or she didn't talk to them about her struggles until now. It doesn't mean that it wasn't real and it (wasn’t) happening and that discrimination, racial injustice, is not happening in Nebraska, because it is.”

That protective shield was pierced when she moved to Des Moines in 2014 to help with the Drake University women's basketball team.

On many occasions, Kelley said she was called racial slurs while shopping at her neighborhood grocery store -- the worst coming when a young boy called her the N-word.

But she soon realized racial slurs weren’t the only threatening aspects of her new life.

One night when their dog ran away, she and her husband jumped in their car to look for him. They encountered a police officer and approached the cruiser to ask for directions to the local animal shelter. But the interaction turned into an interrogation of the validity of the handicapped sticker on their new Beamer and the vehicle ownership.

A few days later, Kelley got a fine in the mail for incorrect sticker placement. When she went to the police station to question it, she was sent to the courthouse.

It was only when she mentioned who her boss was -- then-Drake women's head coach Jennie Baranczyk -- that the fines “magically went away.”

“I honestly didn’t know what to do,” Kelley said. “So, I kind of started to internalize a lot of those experiences and it was really strange.”

Racial strife, however, was far from the most traumatic experience in her new job.

In 2015, on a recruiting trip to Virginia, a pregnant Kelley felt out of sorts. Her doctor said it was the baby’s movement making her uncomfortable. At the hotel, she felt restless, the pain unbearable throughout the night. Advised by her mother to work for only a few hours the next morning, Kelley initially brushed it off and started to get dressed.

But then she coughed, followed by a hard sneeze.

She started bleeding. The blood was everywhere. She was rushed to the hospital.

At the hospital, she was told everything was fine, the baby was fine. But since she had lost so much blood, she’d have to go to a trauma center.

At the trauma center, she was relieved to see a Black OB/GYN doctor. “This is going to be good,” Kelley thought. “She’s going to save my baby and everything’s going to be fine.”

But she had lost too much blood. There was no fluid around the baby. At 10:26, on the night of April 22, 2015, her husband by her side, Dominique Kelley lost her baby boy.

“I almost feel like she kind of lost some of her with David,” childhood friend Charity Iromuanya said. “And I think she had to kind of change the way she viewed relationships. I think it changed the way she even viewed her purpose in life.”

* * *

It’s an early April evening when Kelley pulls into Lincoln’s Home Depot. She drives carefully down the parking lot, pulls into a spot and turns off the engine.

That’s when she heard it from a nearby motorist: “Black bitch can’t drive!”

She sees the man inside the store. He passes her by with a disapproving shake of his head. She confronts him and a verbal altercation ensues.

“A few years ago, something like that probably would have happened, and I would have been crying and like, ‘I'm not going inside.’” Kelley said. “And I was like: 'No, f--- that.'”

For the 32-year-old mother, these situations scare her, make her worry for her 4-year-old son, Kyrie. But those worries aren’t new.

“I remember them telling me ‘It's a boy’ -- and I was terrified because of the climate of the country.”

Worries that translate into real-life situations.

In late January, the little boy told his mother that somebody at school didn’t like him.

Why? she asked.

Because, he said, my skin was “gross and black.”

Around the same time, the boy asked Kelley why her girls all kneeled during the national anthem.

While these can be tough, complex matters -- often beyond a 4-year-old’s comprehension -- Kelley and her husband view them as appropriate, as a part of the world they have to live in.

“Although Kyrie is 4, preparation doesn’t start too early,” said her husband, Clyde Johnson.

And Kelley? She never thought she’d have to have these conversations with a 4-year-old.

“The conversation I have to have with my son -- the conversation that (white people) all have to have with their children -- is fundamentally different.”

