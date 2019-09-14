DAVID CITY — For more than five decades, David City resident Sherri Styskal has spent her weeks chatting with clients while she cuts and styles their hair.
But Sept. 28, the longtime beautician and owner of the downtown Sherri Beauty Salon will maneuver a pair of scissors for what she believes is the last time. The decision to retire has been a tough one, she said, but she believes it might be the right time.
“I’ve lost a lot of people through death and nursing homes and other things,” Styskal said. “And at my age, of course, there aren’t a whole lot of people who want to start with you because they know that you probably are just going to retire.
“But I still do have a few faithful ones.”
In addition to her waning clientele, she noted that her shop license was up for renewal Sept. 30. At this point, it just wasn’t something she was up for.
Still, reflecting on her career, there are a lot of good times and good memories. Styskal moved to David City when she was a sophomore in high school when her father, a member of the U.S. Air Force, relocated as part of his service. Her grandparents also had roots in the David City area.
Cutting hair was something that came naturally to Styskal and began as more of a hobby than anything else.
“I pretty much knew in high school,” she said. “I kind of just messed around to see what I could do.”
After graduating from David City High School, Styskal made the trek to San Antonio, where her parents moved before her senior year when her dad returned from being stationed in Germany. There, she completed the majority of her cosmetology school training before returning to Nebraska to finalize the process.
The return to Nebraska was largely because of the man she married. Don Styskal was a David City native and the pair married in San Antonio in 1961 before moving back to their home state. After working in three other salons, Styskal opened her first David City business in June 1968.
You have free articles remaining.
“There was a theater on Fourth Street at that time, and there was a little building right next to it and that’s where mom worked,” said her son, Scott Styskal. “She paid, like, $75 in rent and it belonged to the people who owned the theater. It was separate, but it was like the theater was here, and then there was this little garage or office building."
Styskal operated out of that location — which has long since been razed — until moving to her current space in 1996. Her clientele remained loyal and she continued fostering relationships while providing the women she served with good-looking hairdos.
“I always felt like they were part of our family,” Styskal said of her clients.
Scott Styskal recalled how generous her patrons always were around the holidays.
“At Christmastimes she used to get, like, a million gifts,” he said with a laugh. “And that was always something that was fun for us kids, helping her open all those presents she got from work.”
While she enjoyed her work, the idea of retirement started creeping into her mind about two years ago, when Don’s health began to deteriorate and ultimately led to his death. However, Scott pushed his mom to keep working.
He said because he knew she still enjoyed it, she should keep at it.
But now the time has come for Styskal to hang up her scissors and pursue other endeavors. She said she'll stay busy in the yard raking, reading and planting flowers. She’s certainly not someone who will live a sedentary lifestyle in retirement.
She knows her remaining clients will have to find another salon, which stings a little, but said she's very appreciative of all the time spent with them and the memories made.
“It’s been great being with all my customers and good friends,” she said. “You get very close to people. It was my home away from home.”