Beatrice YMCA plans $6M project

BEATRICE — The Beatrice YMCA announced plans last week for an upcoming $6 million improvement project.

The project will include adding more than 6,000 square feet to the building and making a number of improvements.

Included in the plans, CEO Alison Leonard said, are an addition to the lobby to create a "Starbucks environment" that will let guests and members feel more comfortable.

More area will be added to the front of the YMCA's pool, allowing more space for parents and spectators to watch one of the swimming competitions held throughout the year.

The Y's wellness center will be moved to the second floor, more than doubling the space currently available. New equipment and weights are planned.

Nearly $4 million has been raised for the project, with construction expected to start in the fall. The project is expected to take 18-24 months to complete, but the Y will remain fully operational during that time, Leonard said.

The current YMCA was built in 1980. In 1999 the gym was added along with rooms for gymnastics and group training.

Leonard said the YMCA currently has more than 4,000 members. She's optimistic membership will grow once the project is complete.

