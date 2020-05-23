Beatrice YMCA plans $6M project
View Comments
editor's pick

Beatrice YMCA plans $6M project

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
YMCA Front

A conceptual image shows proposed changes to the entrance to the Beatrice YMCA as part of a $6 million expansion project.

 Courtesy photo

BEATRICE — The Beatrice YMCA announced plans last week for an upcoming $6 million improvement project.

The project will include adding more than 6,000 square feet to the building and making a number of improvements.

Busy year for barn-found Camaro that ended up at Gas Monkey Garage, and then in Lincoln

Included in the plans, CEO Alison Leonard said, are an addition to the lobby to create a "Starbucks environment" that will let guests and members feel more comfortable.

More area will be added to the front of the YMCA's pool, allowing more space for parents and spectators to watch one of the swimming competitions held throughout the year.

The Y's wellness center will be moved to the second floor, more than doubling the space currently available. New equipment and weights are planned.

Nearly $4 million has been raised for the project, with construction expected to start in the fall. The project is expected to take 18-24 months to complete, but the Y will remain fully operational during that time, Leonard said.

What you need to know about camping in Nebraska

The current YMCA was built in 1980. In 1999 the gym was added along with rooms for gymnastics and group training.

Leonard said the YMCA currently has more than 4,000 members. She's optimistic membership will grow once the project is complete.

Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln finds out free dinners fill a need
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News