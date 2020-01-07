Beatrice welcomes second K-9 dog named Thomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The K-9 is more or less really the only reason I wanted to be a police officer,” Hosick said. “I saw the need for a dual purpose dog in the county, let alone the city of Beatrice. I felt that we could really benefit from it, and I knew that I was the right kind of officer to do it.”

Hosick said there isn’t a lot of downtime between training and otherwise caring for Thomas but that he’s loved the experience so far.

“He’s a good dog," Hosick said. "He’s very eager to work, and he’s got a high drive, ready to go exploring.”

He added that Thomas will wear a muzzle while he’s still in training but is not aggressive.

“I think he knows the difference between when it’s time to work and when we’re just hanging out, but this is moreso for his safety than anyone else’s safety,” Hosick said. “I just don’t want anyone to startle him or anything since we’re still new to everything.”

Hosick said that Thomas was funded completely from grants and donations from organizations including the City of Beatrice, the Beatrice Police Department, Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic, BNSF Railway and Orscheln Farm and Home.