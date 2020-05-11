Beatrice police car destroyed following pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE -- A police chase ended with one arrest and two vehicles destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Court Street near 13th Street.

According to the police report, the officer recognized the vehicle from prior contacts and that its owner had a suspended driver's license. As the officer pulled behind the vehicle the driver accelerated and pulled into the alley between Court and Market streets on 16th Street.

The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated pursuit, but the driver did not stop.

Instead, the vehicle turned on eastbound U.S. 136 and accelerated. The police report states that the vehicle traveled at speeds of 80 mph on gravel and up to 110 mph on pavement while also running through stop signs and, according to the police report, showing willful disregard for the safety of others.

The report says the officer eventually cornered Drew Hausman in a grass field where he was taken into custody for alleged use of a vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving.