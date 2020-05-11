Beatrice police car destroyed following pursuit

BEATRICE -- A police chase ended with one arrest and two vehicles destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Court Street near 13th Street.
According to the police report, the officer recognized the vehicle from prior contacts and that its owner had a suspended driver's license. As the officer pulled behind the vehicle the driver accelerated and pulled into the alley between Court and Market streets on 16th Street.
The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated pursuit, but the driver did not stop.
Instead, the vehicle turned on eastbound U.S. 136 and accelerated. The police report states that the vehicle traveled at speeds of 80 mph on gravel and up to 110 mph on pavement while also running through stop signs and, according to the police report, showing willful disregard for the safety of others.
The report says the officer eventually cornered Drew Hausman in a grass field where he was taken into custody for alleged use of a vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving.
While handcuffing Hausman, a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed smoke coming from underneath a Beatrice officer’s patrol car.
Deputies attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers, but due to ammunition being stored inside the patrol vehicle they ultimately cleared the area and waited for fire personnel. By the time fire personnel arrived both the patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.
Both vehicles were totaled, including the patrol car, which is valued at about $60,000.
