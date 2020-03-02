Beatrice police arrest man for 5th DUI

BEATRICE -- An Omaha man with four driving under the influence convictions was arrested for drunk driving over the weekend in Beatrice.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Beatrice police officer was traveling northbound on Sixth Street when he saw a maroon Chevrolet pickup driving with no rear license plate or in-transit tag.

Arrest documents state the driver appeared to be having trouble maintaining his lane and the pickup crossed into another lane at least once.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as 35-year-old Valentin Rakhmanov, of Omaha.

A records check showed Rakhmanov’s ignition interlock permit had expired in 2017 and that he was on a 15-year license revocation. He has previous DUI convictions from September 2005, two in January 2017 and March 2013.

Rakhmanov showed signs of impairment during field sobriety maneuvers and was placed under arrest for fifth offense DUI with an alcohol level over .15 and driving during a 15-year revocation.

