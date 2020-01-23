Beatrice man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for shooting

BEATRICE -- A Beatrice man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for shooting someone in the neck last year.

Nathan King, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County District Court for the 2018 shooting that occurred at a Beatrice residence when King shot a handgun through an exterior door, hitting Boston Bieler in the neck.

“Every day I think about what happened and I wish I could go back and change it,” King said in the courtroom. “I know Boston’s life will never be the same and I can’t imagine the pain, anxiety and stress that he’s gone under. I am truly sorry for that. I wish I could go back and change everything.”

Bieler was left paralyzed and watched from a wheelchair as District Court Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced King to 10½ to 15 years in prison.

“The facts of this case are tragic, senseless and unnecessary,” Schreiner said. “In the end Mr. Bieler will never be able to care for himself again, never stand again, never walk again, never hold his children again. He has no ability to act independently whatsoever.”

King was sentenced to 8-12 years on a charge of second-degree assault and 30 months for terroristic threats. The sentences will be served consecutively, totaling 10½ to 15 years.