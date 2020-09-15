 Skip to main content
Beatrice man gets federal time, said to be responsible for distribution of 24 pounds of meth
Beatrice man gets federal time, said to be responsible for distribution of 24 pounds of meth

A Beatrice man said to be responsible for more than 24 pounds of methamphetamine being distributed in the Gage County area has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

Charles Burr, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced him Monday in Omaha to the prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release. 

In a news release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, Nebraska State Patrol, Gage County Sheriff’s Department, Beatrice Police Department and Lincoln Police Department were involved in investigating substantial methamphetamine activity in the Gage County area.

Their investigation led to a conspiracy involving Ashley Bartels, Candace Burr and Charles Burr between November 2016 and September 2017. 

Bartels previously was sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment, and Candace Burr to 5 years, 9 months for their roles in the conspiracy.

