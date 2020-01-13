Beatrice man dies after collision with snow plow

BEATRICE -- A Beatrice man died early Sunday after the vehicle he was driving collided with a snow plow.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Beatrice police officers were called to the 100 block of Court Street for a two-vehicle crash.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a news release from the department, a westbound vehicle collided head-on with a city-owned snow plow that was removing snow from the center of the downtown street.
The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Jeremy Lopez, was pronounced dead at Beatrice Community Hospital about an hour after the crash.