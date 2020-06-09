Beatrice embarks on $1.34 million trail project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Beatrice project that’s been in the works for more than eight years finally broke ground last week.

A trail from Beatrice’s Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park will add to the roughly 4 miles of trails throughout town, as well as the additional 16 miles toward Cortland that offer recreational and tourism opportunities for the community.

The Beatrice City Council approved the $1.34 million project last October and received a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for 80 percent of it. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent as well as engineering expenses.

The city announced on social media that the 10-foot-wide concrete trail will span roughly 3 miles. Some lane closures will be needed where the trail crosses or parallels roads, but no full road closures are anticipated.

Jon Goldie, manager of construction administration with Schemmer, estimated the project will take five months, depending on weather conditions.

The city noted that this project is covered by the city budget and not the Gage County budget.

After its completion, there will be one section of land remaining to create a loop of trails in the city: the area from Hannibal Park to the Homestead Trail along Dorsey Street.

