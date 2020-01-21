Beatrice bowling alley to reopen under new owner

BEATRICE -- An east Beatrice bowling alley that closed last year is expected to reopen under new ownership this weekend.

The former Orange Bowl on East Court Street was recently purchased by Bowl Co., an Omaha-based bowling center marketing and management company.

The alley will be rebranded as Family Bowl and Social of Beatrice, according to Bowl Co. owner Steve Sempeck.

Sempeck finalized the purchase just before the holidays. The bowling center closed in June when the prior ownership encountered health issues and could no longer operate it.

Sempeck plans to reopen the alley Saturday with bowling and food available. Beer will eventually be available, though Sempeck said his liquor license won’t be ready this weekend.

Sempeck said the bowling center will be a place where people can go to enjoy a game just for fun, and there will be less emphasis on bowling leagues.

“Both bowling centers in Beatrice were known for lots of league bowling,” he said. "If you wanted to go bowling just as a non-bowler, you maybe got lucky and could get in on a Saturday or Sunday. It’s now turned into more of an entertainment type of an industry.