Bars reopening -- or not -- after 3 month coronavirus closure
Pete Watters was going to open the Zoo Bar at 3 p.m. Monday.

Then he heard that an Omaha bar owner who shot and killed a protester would not be charged, likely inspiring further protests. Shortly thereafter, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird imposed a 9 p.m. curfew in Lincoln, and Watters changed his mind.

“Things are screaming ‘don’t open today,’” Watters said. “We’ve waited 80 days. We can wait a couple more.”

Monday marked the first day that bars in much of the state could operate under a directed health measure that went into effect for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

The new rules allowed non-contact sports such as baseball, softball and volleyball to resume practices, and competition can begin June 18. Rodeos could also resume Monday, but contact sports such as football, basketball and wrestling will remain prohibited.

Some restrictions were also eased in hard-hit Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties, but to a lesser extent.

Watters wasn’t alone in waiting, as many downtown Lincoln bars decided not to reopen. The list includes 1867 Bar and Duffy’s Tavern, both in the 14th and O streets music district.

“We’re going to wait,” said Duffy’s owner Scott Hatfield. “We’re doing some work in the bar. We won’t be ready to open for another week. We’ll decide then when we want to open."

Other bars, however, were back in business early Monday.

“We opened up at 9 o’clock this morning,” said Chuck Cheever of W.C.’s South Lounge. “We did open at 7 before all this started. We’d have nurses, people from the prison, people who worked overnight, stop in early. We’re going to kind of ease back into that.”

At mid-morning, W.C.’s South had about a half-dozen patrons sitting at tables spaced throughout the bar.

That spacing is required under the directed health measure that allowed bars to reopen. The measures require 6 feet of distance between tables and no more than six persons per table. All patrons must be seated while in the bar unless they are placing an order or going to the restroom.

Those regulations would have W.C.’s operating at 45% of capacity if all of its seats are filled, 5% under the directed health measure’s 50% capacity cap.

The requirements didn’t bother Cheever much, save for one.

“I’m hoping they get the pool tables opened up before too long,” Cheever said. “But we’re just grateful to have them (people) coming back in.”

Monday afternoon, Watters was laying out the new seating arrangement for the Zoo, figuring that he would have space for 35 to 40 customers. That would be enough, he said, to bring bands back to Lincoln’s internationally known roots music nightclub.

“I’ve got bands asking (to play the Zoo),” Watters said. “Local bands are going to be easier. They know the score, what we have to work with under the directed health measure. And I’m not paying for hotel rooms, stuff like that. Paying the bands at 50% (capacity) will be hard. I’ll probably do split houses if we have touring bands.”

That, however, won’t happen for at least two weeks. Watters plans to open without entertainment — “I want to see how it looks and feels, see how people behave, basically.”

Duffy’s is also planning to bring entertainment back in the next few weeks.

“We’ll have an announcement forthcoming about an entertainment series this summer so we can allow people to enjoy live music under the guidelines set forth by our health department,” Hatfield said.

Most bars, Hatfield said, can’t afford to wait too long before reopening. Unlike restaurants that had food that could be carried out to generate some income, bars lost thousands each month with no way to recover that revenue.

The restaurants included many bar-and-grill operations, which were allowed to reopen last month, giving them three weeks of business not allowed for their alcohol-only competitors. For that reason, establishments that many people think of as “bars” have been open since May 10.

The closure came at one of the worst times for bars. The Zoo’s last day of operation was March 16.

“It’s crazy, closing the day before St. Patrick’s Day,” Watters said. “We lost Fat Tuesday, Cinco de Mayo. The bar holidays have come and gone.”

At mid-morning, Cheever was planning for a full day of operation.

“We’re going to try to stay open until midnight,” he said. “We’re not going to try the 2 a.m. thing unless there are people in here. But we might get another curfew and have to close again.”

The curfew came, forcing W.C.’s South and other bars to cut short their first day of operation in months and causing others, like the Zoo, not to open their doors, likely for a few days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

