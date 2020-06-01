Bars reopening -- or not -- after 3 month coronavirus closure

“I’ve got bands asking (to play the Zoo),” Watters said. “Local bands are going to be easier. They know the score, what we have to work with under the directed health measure. And I’m not paying for hotel rooms, stuff like that. Paying the bands at 50% (capacity) will be hard. I’ll probably do split houses if we have touring bands.”

That, however, won’t happen for at least two weeks. Watters plans to open without entertainment — “I want to see how it looks and feels, see how people behave, basically.”

Duffy’s is also planning to bring entertainment back in the next few weeks.

“We’ll have an announcement forthcoming about an entertainment series this summer so we can allow people to enjoy live music under the guidelines set forth by our health department,” Hatfield said.

Most bars, Hatfield said, can’t afford to wait too long before reopening. Unlike restaurants that had food that could be carried out to generate some income, bars lost thousands each month with no way to recover that revenue.