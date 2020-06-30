Bakery opens in downtown Beatrice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE — After several soft openings, a sweet treat has officially opened for business in downtown Beatrice.

Sifted Sweets, 108 S. Sixth St., sells an assortment of cookies, cakes, macaroons, cheesecakes, tortes, tarts, pies, bars and pre-made cookie kits people can decorate.

Owner Kala York said she grew up having an aunt that enjoyed baking, and that she wanted to try it herself when she saw what fondant was.

More than 12 years ago, York said she and a friend made and shared a picture of a cake on Facebook. After that, she said customer order requests kept coming in.

“Then I started doing a little bit here and a little bit there, and it just kind of grew from there,” York said.

York said she’d been looking for a space to rent downtown for the last couple of years. Once she found one, York said she intended to finish the school year out as a paraeducator at Beatrice High School’s Choosing Healthy Options in Career Education program and only open for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, but that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures pushed forward her plans.