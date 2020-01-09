Authorities investigating woman's death near Macy
View Comments
editor's pick

Authorities investigating woman's death near Macy

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MACY — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found on the Omaha Indian Reservation near Macy.

The victim has been identified by several friends and family members on social media sites as Ashlea Aldrich.

Federal authorities would not confirm they were investigating a death or the location.

"Our team was on site. We're aware of the situation," said Michele Stevenson, a spokeswoman in the FBI's Omaha office.

Ashlea Aldrich

Ashlea Aldrich

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said federal authorities were in charge of the investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Omaha Tribe expressed its sadness.

"Today, we (are) filled with grief as a community," the statement said. "When our community hurts, we all hurt. May Wakonda give strength in this time of sorrow and sadness. May Wakonda help heal to those who mourn as it may take time. We take this time to send our condolences to the families affected. May you keep those who mourn in your thoughts and prayers as our hearts are broken."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News