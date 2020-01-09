Authorities investigating woman's death near Macy

MACY — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found on the Omaha Indian Reservation near Macy.

The victim has been identified by several friends and family members on social media sites as Ashlea Aldrich.

Federal authorities would not confirm they were investigating a death or the location.

"Our team was on site. We're aware of the situation," said Michele Stevenson, a spokeswoman in the FBI's Omaha office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said federal authorities were in charge of the investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Omaha Tribe expressed its sadness.

"Today, we (are) filled with grief as a community," the statement said. "When our community hurts, we all hurt. May Wakonda give strength in this time of sorrow and sadness. May Wakonda help heal to those who mourn as it may take time. We take this time to send our condolences to the families affected. May you keep those who mourn in your thoughts and prayers as our hearts are broken."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0