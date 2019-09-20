Two Grand Island men were found dead Thursday night in a sandpit lake near Shelton, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called at about 9:20 p.m. to Catfish Cove Place, a subdivision south of Shelton, because a construction company couldn’t find one of its employees, who had been working on a nearby residential construction project.
They then learned two co-workers from Grand Island -- Jaime Estuardo Perez-Carias, 26, and Rodrigo Ramos-Tino, 37 -- hadn’t been seen since Thursday morning, when they’d reportedly planned to fish at the sandpit before starting work.
A three-hour air, ground and water search ended when the men were found in the sandpit behind the construction site.
The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office ordered autopsies.