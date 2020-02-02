Auburn woman who was reported missing found dead
  Updated
Jennifer K Baker

Nebraska authorities say a 68-year-old Auburn woman who was reported missing Saturday has been found dead.

An endangered missing advisory had been issued for Jennifer K. Baker, who was seen at her home in Auburn at about 8 a.m. Saturday. She was on her way to a relative's home about five miles west of Auburn but did not arrive.

As of Sunday, officials had not released a cause of death or said where Baker was found. It was reported when the missing advisory was issued that she suffered from a heart condition, dementia and diabetes.

