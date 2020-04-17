Auburn pharmacist accused of conspiracy to firebomb competing pharmacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn pharmacist was arrested Friday on charges related to an alleged conspiracy to use Molotov cocktails to firebomb and destroy a competing pharmacy.

Hyrum T. Wilson, 41, who owns Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy, is accused of conspiring with William Anderson Burgamy IV of Maryland to firebomb the competing pharmacy as part of an ongoing scheme that included Wilson supplying Burgamy with thousands of prescription pills, including opioids, from his business.

According to an affidavit from FBI agent Shamad Shahrani filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia, from at least August 2019 through this month, Wilson regularly mailed thousands of pills to Burgamy, who sold them on the darknet, via his business called NeverPressed RX.

Because of the success of the scheme, Wilson hit limits on the amount of drugs he could legally obtain. He and Burgamy developed a scheme to break into a competing Auburn pharmacy, steal its opiate supply and then firebomb the building.

The name of the “victim pharmacy” was not disclosed in court documents. Auburn has another pharmacy, Cody’s U-Save Pharmacy, in town.