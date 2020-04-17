Auburn pharmacist accused of conspiracy to firebomb competing pharmacy

An Auburn pharmacist was arrested Friday on charges related to an alleged conspiracy to use Molotov cocktails to firebomb and destroy a competing pharmacy.
Hyrum T. Wilson, 41, who owns Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy, is accused of conspiring with William Anderson Burgamy IV of Maryland to firebomb the competing pharmacy as part of an ongoing scheme that included Wilson supplying Burgamy with thousands of prescription pills, including opioids, from his business.
According to an affidavit from FBI agent Shamad Shahrani filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia, from at least August 2019 through this month, Wilson regularly mailed thousands of pills to Burgamy, who sold them on the darknet, via his business called NeverPressed RX.
Because of the success of the scheme, Wilson hit limits on the amount of drugs he could legally obtain. He and Burgamy developed a scheme to break into a competing Auburn pharmacy, steal its opiate supply and then firebomb the building.
The name of the “victim pharmacy” was not disclosed in court documents. Auburn has another pharmacy, Cody’s U-Save Pharmacy, in town.
Under the plan discussed in a journal and text messages, Burgamy and Wilson reasoned that if the competing pharmacy were destroyed, Wilson would pick up new customers and could use them to supply Burgamy without attracting suspicion, authorities said last week in a federal court detention hearing on charges against Burgamy.
Wilson and Burgamy allegedly agreed that the plot, named “Operation Firewood,” would involve the use of Molotov cocktails to burn down the victim pharmacy and Burgamy would carry numerous firearms during the attack.
At last week’s hearing, Shahrani testified that a search of Burgamy’s home found eight loaded weapons. Text messages showed he made a list of needed equipment that included body armor, weapons, bottles, lighter fluid, a Zippo lighter, a rental car and stolen plates.
Last month, Shahrani said in the affidavit, Wilson sent Bergamy a “getaway map” to either Iowa or Kansas with these instructions: “Our cops are pretty lazy. There are two ways out. The short way is 15 minutes, but you have to go all the way through town. The long way is 30 minutes, straight south.”
The pair had intended to commit the firebombing in January but were delayed by the COVID-19 virus and law enforcement intervention, according to Shahrani’s affidavit.
The firebombing plot was uncovered through search warrants executed by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Hi-Tech Opioid Task Force following Burgamy’s arrest on charges of illegal drug distribution and money laundering from his internet business.
Wilson, who was arrested by agents from the Omaha FBI field office, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including oxycodone and amphetamine; conspiracy to use fire and explosives, including Molotov cocktails, to commit the conspiracy; and possession of firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
