Atkinson man dies on construction site

BASSETT — An accident at a construction site claimed the life of a 43-year-old Atkinson man on Monday.

Ryan Keogh was killed in an explosion east of Bassett that also destroyed a new home under construction.

Bassett Fire Chief Jim Stout told the Holt County Independent in O’Neill that, at 8:33 a.m. Monday, firefighters were dispatched to the report of an explosion and smoke coming from the site of a new house under construction about 6 miles east and 2 miles south of Bassett.

Stout said when firefighters arrived on scene, the home had been blown to pieces and was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames and initiated a search for survivors.

Stout said Keogh was working on the house when the explosion occurred. He was believed to be the only person at the site at the time.

While Stout said the exact cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office, construction on the new house, owned by Monte and Stacy Strelow, was nearly complete and the house was hooked up to propane. Stout said the Newport Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Bassett department at the scene.

Keogh was a longtime firefighter and EMT for the Atkinson Fire Department and served as chief of the department up until the last couple of years.

“Ryan was very professional in his job as fire chief and leader of the fire fighting community of Holt County. His leadership and devotion to his community will be greatly missed," said former O'Neill Fire Chief Terry Miles.

Services for Keogh will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Atkinson Fire Hall with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0