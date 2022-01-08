At North Omaha gym, Bud Crawford mentors young fighter who 'reminds me of me'

That means investing time in his young protege. Time to talk things out, and time to have fun. If the champ learns that Busby’s in a bad mood, he’ll arrange to take him to his house, where Busby plays video games and spends time with the champ’s young sons.

“I put him under my wing and show him the ropes,” Crawford said of Busby. “I just take that time out to clear his head away from boxing and to be like a big brother figure in his life.”

Busby’s mother, Jache Thompson, signed him up for Crawford’s open gym at 3034 Sprague St. when Busby was 8.

Crawford saw the boy was in the gym every day. Rain or shine. Heat or snow. He always wanted to get in the ring and spar. If a group of kids Busby’s age showed up, Busby would quickly become the leader of that group.

It reminded Crawford of someone.

“He reminds me of me. His consistency, his ability, his desire to win, his attitude,” Crawford said. “If he gets in trouble, his mom will come and let us know he’s doing bad at school or messing up.