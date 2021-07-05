At least 17 people hospitalized following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton

A deck collapse at a Fourth of July pool party near Sutton sent at least 17 people to Southeast Nebraska hospitals early Monday morning.

Nobody died in the collapse, said Clay County Emergency Manger Tim Lewis, and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, though he classified some of them as critical. One person was suffering seizures after the collapse, and the others taken from the scene by ambulance reported broken bones, head trauma and other injuries.

The number of hospitalizations could be higher, Lewis added, as many of the guests -- nearly all young adults -- left the scene in their own vehicles and could have sought medical care in Lincoln or Omaha, where most of them lived.

Part of the second-floor deck collapsed around midnight, when a group of people rushed up the stairs to dance to a song a DJ was playing, said Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess. The balcony collapsed under the weight of the surge.

Burgess said he didn't know how many guests were on the deck at the time of the collapse. Lewis said first responders estimated at least 200 were in attendance at the party, with cars parked farther than the eye could see along both sides of the county road, making it difficult for some emergency vehicles to reach the home.

