At least 17 people hospitalized following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton

A deck, unable to withstand the surge of young adults rushing upstairs to dance to a song a DJ was playing, collapsed at a Fourth of July party early Monday morning, injuring at least 17 people.
The chaos played out in the rear of a home overlooking a backyard pool in rural Fillmore County, about 70 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Nobody died in the collapse, said Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis, and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, though he classified some of them as critical. One person was suffering seizures after the collapse, and others taken from the scene by ambulance reported broken bones, head trauma and other injuries.
The number of hospitalizations could be higher, Lewis added, as many of the guests — nearly all young adults — left the party in their own vehicles and could have sought medical care in Lincoln or Omaha, where he said most of them lived.
The house, a ranch-style home with a walkout basement and nearby ponds, sits alongside County Road D between the small communities of Sutton, Grafton and Henderson.
First responders from several communities in Fillmore and Clay counties provided emergency services at the scene, where video shared by some of those in attendance captured the screams and chaos.
Part of the deck collapsed under the weight of the surge of people, said Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess.
Burgess said he didn’t know how many guests were on the deck at the time of the collapse. Lewis said first responders estimated at least 200 were in attendance at the party, with cars parked farther than the eye could see along both sides of the gravel road.
The congestion of the cars, and chaos of those in attendance trying to leave the scene, made it difficult for some emergency vehicles to reach the home.
Several people at the party declined comment when reached by the Journal Star on Tuesday. Attempts to reach the homeowners were also unsuccessful.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a deck around the back of the house had collapsed to the level of the walk-out basement — a drop Lewis estimated was between 10 and 12 feet. Sutton firefighters used extrication equipment to clear debris to rescue one person who was trapped beneath a portion of the collapsed deck.
The most severely injured people were taken to Bryan West Campus for treatment, Lewis said.
According to Fillmore County tax records, the 2,400-square-foot home was built in 1998 and the pool added in 2013.