At least 17 people hospitalized following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton

Part of the deck collapsed under the weight of the surge of people, said Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burgess said he didn’t know how many guests were on the deck at the time of the collapse. Lewis said first responders estimated at least 200 were in attendance at the party, with cars parked farther than the eye could see along both sides of the gravel road.

The congestion of the cars, and chaos of those in attendance trying to leave the scene, made it difficult for some emergency vehicles to reach the home.

Several people at the party declined comment when reached by the Journal Star on Tuesday. Attempts to reach the homeowners were also unsuccessful.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a deck around the back of the house had collapsed to the level of the walk-out basement — a drop Lewis estimated was between 10 and 12 feet. Sutton firefighters used extrication equipment to clear debris to rescue one person who was trapped beneath a portion of the collapsed deck.

The most severely injured people were taken to Bryan West Campus for treatment, Lewis said.