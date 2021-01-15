As wildfire approached, a Nebraska town woke to evacuation orders

At the long-term care home, Edwards and her staff started waking their residents and loading vans for the 20-mile trip to the elementary school in Stratton.

They all spent the rest of the night in the gym, Edwards said, though nobody got much sleep. “We basically hunkered down until we got the all clear.”

That came a little after 7. The fire was reaching through the northwest edges of Benkelman when the 13 departments finally got it under control. Nobody had been hurt, and no homes or business were burned. But the fire did take a storage shed and plenty of fence posts on its way to town, the fire chief said.

There were no students at the junior-senior high school, but Haney and his staff opened the cafeteria and its refrigerators to the firefighters, serving dozens of them breakfast after their long night.

That’s what this community does best, the superintendent said. It helps each other. “Anytime you have what we would classify as something of a need, or a good, old-fashioned barn-raising, it’s an opportunity for people to pull together.”

The school was planning to serve them lunch, too.

But it would likely be a smaller crowd. By mid-morning Friday, just the Benkelman fire crew remained in the field, dousing hot spots.