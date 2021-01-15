As wildfire approached, a Nebraska town woke to evacuation orders

The second fire whistle put Janice Edwards on alert.
The administrator of Benkelman’s Sarah Ann Hester Memorial Home already knew the wind was whipping up a fire northwest of town — her husband is a volunteer firefighter — but now she knew it was serious.
She was back in her office at about 1 a.m. Friday, readying her staff to evacuate the care home — and its 18 residents.
Rick Haney was awake in the middle of the night, too. The superintendent of Dundy County-Stratton Schools was rousting and rallying his administrative team at 2 a.m., preparing plans for the district’s response if the fire reached the edge of town.
By 3 a.m., they’d decided to cancel Friday’s classes. “Anytime you have a lot of fields with tumbleweeds and grass and crops, it’s not good,” Haney said.
And Relgene Zimbelman was northwest of town, again pressed into service as chief of the Benkelman Volunteer Fire Department.
“This was our fourth fire in the last three days,” he said. “My firemen are getting really, really tired.”
But after his department called for mutual aid, he watched a dozen departments from three states pull up and get to work. At one point, 80 firefighters and 40 trucks were in the field, trying to stop the fire from reaching the edge of town.
It nearly blew right past them. “It traveled 6 miles in two hours,” he said. “The smoke was so thick coming through Benkelman you couldn’t hardly see anything.”
A combination of tinder dry conditions and high winds have kept firefighters busy in central and western Nebraska. A half-dozen fires have sparked in Custer County late this week, including a blaze 10 miles south of Arnold that burned nearly a square mile early Friday, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
In Webster County, three homes were evacuated as firefighters continued to work a wildfire about 4 miles north of Guide Rock on Friday.
But the Benkelman fire in Dundy County posed the biggest threat. It was likely started two weeks ago, during a controlled burn about a half-dozen miles northwest of town, said Zimbelman. Thursday’s high winds — with gusts estimated between 50-65 mph — stirred up the remaining embers after midnight and recharged the fire, which would leave a path 6 miles long and a half-mile wide.
By a little after 3 a.m., officials made the call to evacuate the town of nearly 1,000. Firefighters went door to door down the streets closest to the approaching fire, urging people to leave for shelters in nearby Haigler and Stratton.
“A lot of people didn’t realize it was the emergency that it was,” Zimbelman said. “At 3 in the morning, a lot of people aren’t too alert.”
At the long-term care home, Edwards and her staff started waking their residents and loading vans for the 20-mile trip to the elementary school in Stratton.
They all spent the rest of the night in the gym, Edwards said, though nobody got much sleep. “We basically hunkered down until we got the all clear.”
That came a little after 7. The fire was reaching through the northwest edges of Benkelman when the 13 departments finally got it under control. Nobody had been hurt, and no homes or business were burned. But the fire did take a storage shed and plenty of fence posts on its way to town, the fire chief said.
There were no students at the junior-senior high school, but Haney and his staff opened the cafeteria and its refrigerators to the firefighters, serving dozens of them breakfast after their long night.
That’s what this community does best, the superintendent said. It helps each other. “Anytime you have what we would classify as something of a need, or a good, old-fashioned barn-raising, it’s an opportunity for people to pull together.”
The school was planning to serve them lunch, too.
But it would likely be a smaller crowd. By mid-morning Friday, just the Benkelman fire crew remained in the field, dousing hot spots.
“We sent everyone else home because of this wind,” Zimbelman said. “Everybody’s in that critical area, and we wanted to get everyone home in case they have a fire, too.”
