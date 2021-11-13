As skateboarding grows in popularity, North Platte teens open own businesses

The entrepreneurial spirit prompted two North Platte teenagers to open their own businesses.
Skateboarding offers youths the opportunity to enjoy a sport that continues to flourish in the United States. Piper Caldwell, 13, and Brodie Lienemann, 18, have nurtured their dreams and turned them into businesses.
Caldwell recently opened Pmoney Cruisers at Whitetail Cycle Sport, 507 N. Jeffers St. She is the daughter of Jeff and Shae Caldwell, owners of Whitetail Cycle Sport and Whitetail Screen Print.
Lienemann expanded his skateboard business into Alive Outside, 601 S. Jeffers.
“We’ve had the bikes, we’ve had the scooters, and we always had the skateboards as a possibility,” Caldwell said. “I started skating myself and thought it was a lot of fun.”
Caldwell said her shop has skateboards, longboards, stickers, hats and clothing.
“I met a lot of cool people through (skateboarding) and I was like, all right, let’s bring some of the fun down here and start selling the stuff,” Caldwell said. “We have anything you may need for your skateboard.”
Lienemann has had his Tribe Skate Shop for a few years but last year hooked up with Alive Outside to offer equipment there.
“We sell premade complete (boards) so if you’re just starting out, you can buy a complete that’s ready to go and ready to skate,” Lienemann said. “What we are going to start doing soon is basically you can customize your own board.”
Each component can be purchased separately so the skater can customize it the way they want it.
“You have the board itself and you can pick the type of bearings you want, hardware, and you can pick the size of your wheels,” Lienemann said. “Everything is personalized to your preference.
“‘Park’ or ‘street’ are the main styles.”
Caldwell said skateboarding is growing in popularity.
“Skateboarding has always been a pretty big thing,” she said. “It’s definitely getting a lot bigger now. It was in the Olympics.”
She said the sport is very popular in North Platte as well.
“It’s definitely getting a lot bigger here, so I’m just hoping to help expand and get some more people into it,” Caldwell said. “The skate park is always slammed. You’ve got a lot of people there.
“A lot of my buddies have skateboards and they skate to school, it’s awesome.”
Both shops sell longboards as well.
“Longboards have smoother wheels, so going over cracks and rough concrete is easier,” Lienemann said.
He said the wheels on the skateboards designed for doing tricks are harder so the skater can slide on the ramps and rails at a park.
Caldwell said longboards are growing in popularity.
“The longboards, you use them just to cruise around,” Caldwell said. “I even have some older people coming in and saying, hey, I want a longboard. Anyone can do it.”
Prices at both shops are similar.
“The cost is anywhere from $100 to $150 on the complete boards,” Lienemann said. “Customized tends to be a little bit higher because of the cost of each individual piece.”
Lienemann has been spearheading a fundraising effort to create a new skate park in North Platte.
“We’re trying to raise funds for a new skate park and hopefully we get a little closer,” Lienemann said. “Last week we did a Halloween contest to raise money and we raised $146 for the park. We’ll just keep doing fundraisers like that to keep raising awareness and more funds for the park.”
He also offers skate lessons on weekends for $5 an hour. His Facebook page at Tribe Skate Shop has schedule and contact information.