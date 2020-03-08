As flooding anniversary nears, majority of Nebraskans concerned about climate change

About the class

This story was developed as part of a UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications depth-reporting project examining the impact of climate change on Nebraska.

This semester, the 20 students are assessing the impact of climate change on, among other things, Nebraska’s agriculture, water, livestock, wildlife, health and national security. In the fall, the focus of the class will shift from examining the problems associated with climate change to evaluating the potential range of solutions — globally, nationally, locally and individually.

More: go.unl.edu/climatechangene