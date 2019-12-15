Artist preserving family's legacy by making art on used ledger pages

After graduating from college in 1922, Blish taught English in Gordon for a time before returning to her native Michigan.

When it came time for her to write her master’s thesis, she began looking for examples of plains art, an endeavor that led to her 1934 manuscript, “A Photographic History of the Oglala Sioux,” featuring Bad Heart Bull’s work.

Pulliam said research is a key part of his ledger art as he finds ways to preserve the culture and history.

“I’m exploring new ways to portray history in a modern light,” he said.

A piece he calls “Indigitized” represents Natives' struggle with identity as they always have “one foot in history and one foot in the present,” Pulliam said.

“Warrior Society” depicts fierce defenders in Oglala Lakota history who were also among the most generous people of the tribe, proving they were equally valuable in times of peace as they were in war.

Pulliam hopes his art inspires the return of those values to society while additionally calling injustices to light, as he does in another piece inked on an 1892 Sheridan County land deed, to represent government-ignored treaties.