Arbor Day Farm unveils plans for new restaurant and market

Arbor Day Farm near Nebraska City announced a new plan Friday to rebuild a barbecue restaurant and market on the property after a fire destroyed the building last year.

The building will expand to 1,649 square feet and will be on the spot of the destroyed building. It will house Porter's Barbecue, an Arbor Day Farm favorite, as well as the Apple House Market.

“Arbor Day Farm is where the Arbor Day Foundation’s mission comes to life,” Austin Mackrill, vice president of Arbor Day Farm said in a news release. “So, while the fire last fall was certainly devastating for all involved, it presented us with a unique opportunity to reimagine what the Apple House Market and Porter’s restaurant facility could be.”

The renovations will be covered by the insurance money from last year's fire, the release said, as well as $1.7 million in private donations. The building is expected to be completed in early 2022.

It will feature a viewing room where visitors can watch trees being packaged and prepared for shipment, apples sorted and cider pressed, depending on the season.