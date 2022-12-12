 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer parts of Nebraska with snow, rain

  Updated
Nothing makes your car safer in the wintertime than making the place where the rubber meets the road out of a material that stays flexible in the cold. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A winter storm moving into the state is expected to drop heavy snow in some parts of western and northern Nebraska and could bring significant rain to the eastern part.

More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning, while several counties in southwest and central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.

Snowfall forecast, 12.12.22

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to a foot of snow in areas of the Panhandle, with even more possible in the Chadron area, where 20 inches could fall. Winds gusting up to 45 mph will make travel nearly impossible, and wind chills will reach dangerous levels in some areas, the weather service said.

Snow amounts in Nebraska will taper off sharply as the storm moves east, however, with North Platte expected to get up to 4 inches of snow, 3 inches possible in Norfolk and only an inch or two predicted for Kearney and Grand Island.

The southeastern corner of the state, including Lincoln, is likely to see only rain, but significant precipitation of half an inch to an inch is possible, with thunder rumbling in some locations.

Rainfall in Lincoln is expected to end by noon Tuesday.

The storm will bring with it much colder temperatures, and occasional chances of snow in the Lincoln area, which has yet to record its first measurable snowfall of the season.

The high temperature in Lincoln could reach 50 degrees Tuesday before holding in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and the 20s on Friday and the weekend. Lows are forecast to drop into the single digits Saturday and Sunday.

The long-range forecast hints that temperatures in Lincoln next week may not climb above freezing. The average high temperature in Lincoln the week before Christmas is 38 degrees.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

