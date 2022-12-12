Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area.

More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 12-16 inches of snow for some parts of the Panhandle, with even more possible in the Chadron area, where 18-24 inches could fall. Winds gusting up to 60 mph will make travel nearly impossible and could drop wind chills as low as minus-20, the weather service said.

Snow amounts will taper off as the storm moves east, with North Platte expected to get up to 6 inches of snow and Kearney and Grand Island only an inch or two.

The entire eastern half of the state is expected to get anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain, with the possibility of thunder rumbling in some locations.

The weather service says there's an 80% chance that Lincoln will see at least a half inch of rain and a 20% chance it will get an inch or more.

The city has not seen an inch of rain for an entire month since July.

Rain could change over to snow in eastern Nebraska on Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is forecast.

The storm will bring with it much colder temperatures. The high in Scottsbluff on Tuesday is forecast to reach only the mid teens, while other areas of the Panhandle will be stuck in the 20s.

Farther east, Lincoln is forecast to reach the low 50s on Tuesday, with temperatures falling into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and into the 20s for Friday and the weekend. Lows are forecast to be in the single digits Saturday and Sunday.

The long-range forecast hints that temperatures in Lincoln next week may not climb above freezing.

