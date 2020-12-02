Ansley teen dies of injuries suffered in mid-November truck rollover

A 14-year-old injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nov. 17 has died of his injuries.

Ely Dehart of Ansley died two days after the crash north of Miller in Buffalo County. He was driving a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup east on a gravel road when he lost control after cresting a hill. The pickup ran off the road into the north ditch where it rolled, according to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office report.

Two occupants of the pickup were ejected. All three teens were sitting in the front seat of the pickup, the report indicated.

Dehart and two of his passengers, Tanner Lechleitner, 16, of rural Amherst and Kayden Miller, 14, of rural Oconto were transported to CHI Good Samaritan. Lechleitner was listed in serious condition. Miller was treated and released.

According to the crash report, none of the teens were wearing seat belts.

