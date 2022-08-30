Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most

News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition.

Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently, the daring climb up tall fencing adjacent to the West Stadium by kids who gathered and patiently waited for the overwhelming numbers that would allow most of them to escape the grasp of security guards on their descent and immediate madcap dash into the stadium.

Long before the West Stadium climb was the scaling of a chain link fence outside South Stadium by kids who would scatter in all directions.

Mascots have come and gone, evolving from what Husker football historian Mike Babcock remembers as "a bizarre-looking" Corncob Man to cheerful Herbie Husker and Lil' Red.

Babcock, editor of Hail Varsity and former Husker writer for the Lincoln Journal Star, has covered Husker sports for 40 years and counting, and has written and edited a dozen Husker books.

Gone now, he says, are the oranges that used to be thrown onto the field late in the season when the Huskers were in the Big Eight Conference and poised to play in the Orange Bowl as league champion.

That tradition ended abruptly when a frozen orange hit a university police officer in the head during a bitter-cold night game in 1982.

Gone is the mob-scene toppling of goal posts after a big victory, a victim not only of increased security but also the figures on the scoreboard. There have been no big-game victory celebrations at Memorial Stadium in recent years and no recent goal post parades down O Street.

Winning no doubt would top the list of cherished Husker traditions that have gone missing on the scorecard of most fans.

"Yes, that's the biggest lost tradition," Babcock agrees.

"With that came consistently being in the national rankings and going to bowl games," he said. "Winning is the big thing."

Some of the kids who sat in the knothole section, which began with 50-cent wooden bleacher tickets prior to construction of end zone stadium seats, are season-ticket holders today.

So are some of the university students who sat in the card section, each raising a designated card from underneath their seats in East Stadium when directed, forming a message or picture for the West Stadium crowd.

There was some risk in that endeavor, as officials in some other universities discovered when daring and carefully organized students entered stadiums in the early morning hours to replace the cards with other cards carefully arranged to deliver different messages or pictures, some of which ranged from embarrassing to obscene.

Nebraska experienced such a daring exploit early on a Saturday morning in 1972, but with no harm done.

An organized group of students switched 1,160 color-coded cards that had been prepared to salute the U.S. Navy with prank cards that formed "Devaney for President," "Johnny R is Shifty" and "Screw Mizzou."

Those students now include an attorney, a teacher, a Realtor, a surgeon and a businessman, reporter Zach Pluhacek wrote in a Journal Star story in 2010.

That game was a blast from the Husker past — as was the score: Nebraska 62, Missouri 0.

The most memorable goal post parade down O Street came in 1978 when the Huskers upset unbeaten and top-ranked Oklahoma after monster back Jim Pillen recovered a fumble by Billy Sims inside the Nebraska 5-yard line with 3:27 left in the game to secure a 17-14 win.

Pillen is now the 2022 Republican nominee for governor.

Nebraska's decision to suspend its tradition of releasing red balloons after the first score at home games was based on a global helium shortage rather than the environmental concerns that have previously been expressed.

The helium shortage is related to sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The helium that the university acquires needs to be used for medical purposes at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in announcing the suspension of releasing balloons.

We'll see if a new tradition emerges Saturday when Nebraska plays its home opener against North Dakota.