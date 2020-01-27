Anonymity for lottery winners?: Bill would give privacy to those who hit the jackpot

Winners of the Nebraska Lottery both big and small must step into the limelight to accept their prize under state law, a public reveal that can turn a stroke of luck into a potential curse.

Notice of a winner can bring family, friends and "newfound fourth cousins" out of the woodwork to ask for a slice of the prize money, said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth.

Often, the publicity and unwanted fame can become too much for the jackpot winners, Brandt said, no matter how much money comes into their possession.

Some winners go broke, unable to manage their finances responsibly, while others become suicidal from the pressure placed on them by requests for charity, Brandt said. Still other lottery winners will move out of the state to get away from it all.

Brandt introduced a bill (LB798) that would allow Nebraska Lottery players who win $300,000 or more to remain anonymous, blocking their names from being released by creating a new exemption to the Nebraska Public Records laws.

"I don't think this bill will solve all these issues," Brandt told the Legislature's General Affairs Committee on Monday. "But I do think the ability to remain anonymous will allow the winners to hold onto a sense of normalcy and remain in the Good Life."