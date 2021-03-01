Andy Hoffman, a 'bright light' in Nebraska, dies after 7-month battle with cancer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Imaging scans from January showed the tumors had decreased in size, so doctors continued chemotherapy but took a month-long break from radiation treatment, according to an update posted last week to Facebook by Brianna Hoffman.

But by the end of January, he had developed a cough and went for a COVID-19 test.

"This (test) unfortunately was positive and put our world in a tailspin," Brianna Hoffman wrote on Facebook.

Andy Hoffman received a monoclonal antibody infusion and recovered from the virus. But likely because he couldn't go in for cancer treatments, his neurological symptoms worsened, his wife said. He went to the Mayo Clinic emergency room Feb. 8 and learned that the cancer had progressed, with "many new and increased sites of enhancement," including in his spine.

The former attorney completed a round of radiation treatment Feb. 14 but still struggled to walk.

"This is such a horrible disease," Brianna Hoffman wrote. "Even though Andy's diagnosis was 7 months ago, we are still in denial that this is happening. We are, however, grateful for the past 7 months as we are thankful for each day that God gives us together here on earth."

In addition to Jack, the Hoffmans have two daughters, Ava and Reese.