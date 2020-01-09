Among new bills, senator will seek to repeal abortion reversal law

Three of the 12 patients -- one who took the progesterone, while the other two had taken a placebo -- reported experiencing severe hemorrhaging and needing medical assistance, even a blood transfusion, the results said.

That led researchers to call off the 2019 study early. Their findings, published in the journal "Obstetrics and Gynecology," found not finishing the abortion medication regimen could be dangerous.

"This is the danger I was talking about last year when they were rushing this through," Hunt said.

Hunt said she'll ask her colleagues to once again consider the ramifications of putting a scientifically unproven procedure into state law.

"You can be anti-abortion and be against LB209," the second-year senator said. "We should talk about preventing the government from interfering in a decision that needs to be between a patient and a doctor and not recommending procedures in statute that are harmful to patients."

It will be a tall order, however. Albrecht managed to get a filibuster-proof 36 votes for LB209 on final reading late last spring.