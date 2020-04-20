Amber Alert issued for two Tekamah boys canceled; boys found safe in Kansas

An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for two children reported abducted in Tekamah has been canceled after the boys have been safely found in Kansas.

The Nebraska State Patrol had said Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, were believed to be with Tanner Leichleiter, a 30-year-old man.

The Nebraska State Patrol had said it was possible that Leichleiter was traveling in or to Kansas, where they ultimately were found by late morning.

The man accused of taking the boys was a step-grandparent and was caught and arrested in Wichita after a police chase, Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs said. Jacobs said the boys were found safe in the man’s vehicle.

Jacobs said no charges had yet been filed, and authorities believe the suspect could have been suffering from a mental health issue.

Tekamah is located in Burt County about 45 miles north of Omaha and 55 miles south of Sioux City, Iowa.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.