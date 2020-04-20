Amber Alert issued for Tekamah child

×
An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a child abducted in Tekamah.
Marco De La Garza, 7, is believed to be in danger. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts. No photo was immediately available.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the child may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, a 30-year-old white man who is 5-foot-7, about 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition with license plate NE 31F325.
If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
