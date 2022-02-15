Alvo voters oust one, keep one in village board recall

Voters in Alvo booted one village board member but kept another in Tuesday’s court-ordered recall election, ending the Cass County town's latest chapter of controversy.

The efforts to oust Robin LaPage, who lost her seat by a 27-12 vote, according to unofficial results, and Larry Langer, who kept his by a vote of 22-17, began, in part, with a sprawling scrap tire pile at the north edge of town — Langer’s B-Rose Tire Recycling.

Early last year, the tires covered more ground than a football field, towered 20 to 30 feet high and more than doubled the number allowed by the state, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

In April, Langer signed a consent order with the state Department of Environment and Energy, promising to reduce the number of tires and bring the rubber within regulatory limits. And in September, the department deemed the recycling site in compliance, though it did plan an inspection this week. Langer has also since sold the business to his son.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Residents had already launched a recall effort against Langer and LaPage, claiming he had a conflict of interest and had misused his position for personal gain, the World-Herald reported, and that she had misappropriated village funds and was disengaged from her duties as board chair.

In September, the Cass County election commissioner certified the petition signatures of 25 eligible voters — enough to trigger a recall election in the town of 130, about 30 minutes east of Lincoln.

But the village board said no, voting 5-0 in October not to move forward with the election. The recall organizers sued, and a judge ultimately agreed with them that state election law isn’t negotiable.

In early December, the board certified the signatures and the election was scheduled.

The town had been in the spotlight before. In 2018, the village clerk died a day after pleading guilty to embezzling thousands. And in 2020, the chief of the volunteer fire department was charged with felony theft, accused of paying his mortgage and other bills with about $18,000 in department funds. His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.