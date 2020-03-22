Allen Beermann retires after 50-plus years of public service

“He was just a consummate public servant. He really was. His heart was always in the right place,” says lobbyist Walt Radcliffe, who worked with Beermann on projects over the decades. .

“Whoever he worked for, whether the people of the estate or the Press Association or a philanthropic group, they always got twice their money's worth. He always follows through, works hard.”

And Beermann says a lifetime of working with people of many faiths, many cultures, many philosophies has taught him the importance of being civil. “Everyone has flaws. No one is perfect. But that is no reason not to respect others.”

He says he ran for election in an era when local and state politicians respected each other and ran on their own merits, not on denigrating the other candidate. In fact, he and his initial Secretary of State opponent, Stan Matzke, were friends, and traveled together to at least one debate, Beermann says.

Beermann worked with six governors in the Secretary of State’s office – three Democrats, three Republicans – and got along with them all.

But there have been a few controversial moments over the years. Beermann was the lone vote on the three-member Board of Pardons to reduce the death penalty to a life sentence for Harold Lamont Otey.