After 80 years in Washington, J. Sterling Morton will come home — all 5,500 pounds of him

It received just one. Bryan, by comparison, was at the center of lobbying efforts by Lincoln and Seward.

“I was a little surprised,” Hull said. “But, on the other hand, I think most Nebraskans think of J. Sterling Morton and think of Nebraska City.”

The Illinois native moved to Nebraska City in 1854 and became a farmer, editor and member of the territorial legislature. He served as territorial secretary and, later, secretary of agriculture for President Grover Cleveland.

But he became a household name — at least in Nebraska — for launching Arbor Day in 1872. Nebraskans planted an estimated 1 million trees that first year.

His statue belongs in the town where he planted his roots, said Doug Friedli, a member of the Nebraska City committee that formed to try to bring him home.

“We think it makes total sense. He and his wife lived here for their whole married life, raised their sons here, and he started his campaign to plant trees here in Nebraska City.”