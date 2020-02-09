You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
After 80 years in Washington, J. Sterling Morton will come home — all 5,500 pounds of him
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

After 80 years in Washington, J. Sterling Morton will come home — all 5,500 pounds of him

{{featured_button_text}}

Willa Cather’s headed to Washington, and her new role there will send J. Sterling Morton packing.

But the 9-foot, 5,500-pound bronze statue of the Nebraska politician and Arbor Day founder — on display in the U.S Capitol for more than 80 years — won’t be homeless.

He’s headed back to the only place that asked for him, his adopted hometown of Nebraska City.

“It was a natural,” said Ron Hull, chair of the Willa Cather National Statuary Hall Selection Committee. “All along, it seemed to me that Nebraska City was the appropriate place. Everything about him is there.”

Two years ago, state senators voted to replace Morton and William Jennings Bryan as Nebraska’s longtime representatives at the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. The Standing Bear Selection Committee handled the Ponca chief’s move to Washington, which sent Bryan to the National Guard Museum in Seward.

Historical homecomings: Statues return to Nebraska after nearly 90 years in Washington

Hull’s committee was tasked with funding and commissioning a statue of Cather — and finding a home for Morton. It raised more than $200,000, most of it donated by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp, and hired a Creighton University artist to create a 7-foot sculpture of the Red Cloud writer.

And in October, it issued a request for proposals looking for potential homes for Morton.

It received just one. Bryan, by comparison, was at the center of lobbying efforts by Lincoln and Seward.

“I was a little surprised,” Hull said. “But, on the other hand, I think most Nebraskans think of J. Sterling Morton and think of Nebraska City.”

The Illinois native moved to Nebraska City in 1854 and became a farmer, editor and member of the territorial legislature. He served as territorial secretary and, later, secretary of agriculture for President Grover Cleveland.

But he became a household name — at least in Nebraska — for launching Arbor Day in 1872. Nebraskans planted an estimated 1 million trees that first year.

His statue belongs in the town where he planted his roots, said Doug Friedli, a member of the Nebraska City committee that formed to try to bring him home.

“We think it makes total sense. He and his wife lived here for their whole married life, raised their sons here, and he started his campaign to plant trees here in Nebraska City.”

They found a downtown home for him on the east side of the Otoe County Courthouse, the state’s oldest public building, built a decade after Morton landed in Nebraska City. Otoe County plans to build a new entry with a half-circle drive, and adjusted its plans to accommodate the statue, Friedli said.

It’s also close to raising the estimated $5,000 to carry Morton home in the same truck that will move Cather to Washington.

But it’s unclear when that will happen.

Chief Standing Bear takes his place in U.S. Capitol

The Cather statue should be done this summer, and Hull would like an autumn dedication, like Standing Bear’s. It’s an election year, though, and congressional schedulers might have other priorities, he said.

So it could be next year before Cather sends Morton home.

Pulitzer Prize winning author's archives return to Red Cloud

150 Notable Nebraskans

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News