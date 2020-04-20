ACLU: Black people more likely than whites in Nebraska to be arrested for possessing marijuana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The ACLU says black people were three times more likely than white people to be arrested for possessing marijuana in Nebraska in 2018, despite similar rates of use.

A report by the American Civil Liberties Union tracked marijuana possession arrests from 2010 to 2018.

Nebraska’s overall racial disparity in marijuana arrests has declined since 2010, according to the report, but most counties still reported racial disparities above the national average -- including two of the state’s three largest counties.

In 2018, black people were 6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people in Lancaster and Sarpy counties and more than 8 times more likely in Buffalo and Adams counties.

Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU, said this is an issue where policymakers are far behind the pragmatic approach most Nebraskans share, "which is that it’s far past time to stop prosecuting low-level drug offenses and to update our laws to recognize this is a huge racial justice issue hurting our communities and exacerbating extreme overcrowding in our county jails and state prisons.”

In 2018, law enforcement nationally made more marijuana arrests than for all violent crimes combined.