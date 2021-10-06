About 266,000 people attended Nebraska State Fair

Attendance at the Nebraska State Fair was lower than in recent years, likely reflecting continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair officials announced Wednesday that 266,245 people attended the 11-day event in Grand Island. That was about 17,000 fewer people than attended the 2019 fair, and more than 100,000 fewer than the record attendance set in 2017. The fair did not keep official attendance numbers for its scaled-down 2020 event.
Executive Director Bill Ogg said he didn't want to use the pandemic as an excuse for the lower attendance, "but I do think there was a lingering concern there, and it adversely affected us."
He said that while officials "wished for more" people, the attendance numbers were satisfactory.
Despite fewer people, Ogg said the fair set a record for gross sales at the carnival. He also said that food and commercial vendors reported increased sales compared with 2019, and there were a record number of competitive entries in most exhibition departments.
"There are many measurements to a successful fair,” Ogg said.
As for overall financial success of this year's fair, he said numbers are still being finalized. Revenues and expenses were both higher than what was budgeted, but Ogg said he expects the net result to be very close to the budgeted number.
With this year's fair in the books, attention turns to planning next year's fair, which is scheduled from Aug. 26-Sept. 5.
Ogg said the fair board is hosting a strategic planning session later this month.
One unknown for the 2022 fair is what if any effect potential casino construction at Fonner Park will have on the event.
Fonner Park officials in April announced plans for a $100 million casino resort, but the state has yet to approve casino gambling rules, and it is likely to be next year before entities can even apply for a license.
It's unclear how that might affect Fonner's casino construction timeline, but Ogg said he is planning for some minimal disruption to next year's fair from potential casino work.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.