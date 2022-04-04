A name change for Scotts Bluff National Monument, but they were only April foolin'

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Summit Road at Scotts Bluff National Monument is a vital part of the park’s history, which will now be reflected in the park’s name, according to an April 1 Facebook post.

The monument was one of several national parks and monuments sharing supposed big news Friday. According to social media posts from parks across the country, there was a Bigfoot sighting, a new riverboat ride, reattachment of mountain summits and a new feature for visitors.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument Facebook post announced that Scotts Bluff National Monument had been redesignated Scotts Bluff National Summit Road.

“This makes us the first ‘National Summit Road’ in the National Park System,” the post read.

The park even included a quote from spokeswoman April F. Day (April Fool’s Day), who said, “This is an exciting day for all Americans. No longer will visitors be confused about what the most popular activity at this important historic site in western Nebraska is. It’s all about the road, baby.”

The end of the post uses the hashtag April Fool’s Day, giving readers another indication that the post was a joke. No, Scotts Bluff National Monument did not change its name.

“It is an April Fool’s joke and I hope that people will find it enjoyable,” said Ittai Levine, interpreter and park ranger.

Officials at the national parks had fun highlighting local attractions through their April Fools’ Day jokes.

Zion National Park introduced the new Zion Dutchman riverboat. Yellowstone National Park captured a photo of Bigfoot taking a selfie. Grand Canyon National Park announced that visitors to Mather Point will be able to view Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone from the South Rim of Grand Canyon because of the inter-park landmark loan system. The hardest job was for maintenance crews at North Cascades National Park Service Complex in Washington. They announced in preparation for the busier peak season, crews will be reattaching the steepest mountain summits that were loaned to ski resorts.

Eric Grunwald, the lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument, came up with the idea for this year’s April Fool’s Day joke.

“We just wanted to do something for April Fool’s Day because a lot of national parks do a social media post for that day,” Grunwald said. “We thought about something that in the realm of things seems like it’s reasonable, but in a way it’s totally ridiculous at the same time.”

Summit Road offers visitors an easy drive to the top of the monument, with views overlooking the cities of Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering as well as a distant view of Chimney Rock. Because most visitors use Summit Road during their visit to the monument, Grunwald thought it would seem believable to say the name was incorporated into the landmark’s official name, not realizing how believable it would seem.

“For sure, I thought some people would think it was real, but I was a little bit surprised by how many people were fooled by the post,” Grunwald said.

