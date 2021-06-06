A labor of love: Bringing Friend's Opera House back to life

That was the beginning of the historical society, which has dedicated itself to preserving the building. After the Yokels turned over ownership, the fledgling organization incorporated and got to work. It secured loans, grants, tax credits and donations — of both time and money — to fix the roof, pull down the damaged Opera House ceiling, replace the windows and renovate much of the first floor.

Carey Potter, who opened the Pour House Restaurant in the old hardware store, was behind much of the early renovation work, Hromadka-Ernst said. Years later, she sold the business to a group of Friend residents.

The historical society renovated the adjacent room now used for banquets, weddings and other community events and named it the San Carlo Room, after another one-floor opera house that by 1909 had drawn much of the business away from the Warren Opera House.

Losh and Hromadka-Ernst — along with longtime Historical Society President Mark Stutzman — have focused more recent efforts upstairs.

They salvaged stained-glass windows from each of the town’s first four churches, built on land donated by the town’s founder, and restored them in hopes they will one day grace a new entrance to the Opera House.