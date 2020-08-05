89% of rural Nebraskans think infectious diseases will have major impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most rural Nebraskans agreed that infectious diseases will have a major impact in the country in the next few years, with 51% indicating a lack of confidence in the federal government’s ability to contain a national outbreak, according to the 2020 Nebraska Rural Poll.

Those living in or near larger communities were more confident in their local emergency management authorities to contain a widespread infectious outbreak.

The annual poll, conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Department of Agricultural Economics, was sent to 7,000 rural households across the state in April, just as the spread of the coronavirus was closing schools and businesses.

About one-third of those households responded to the survey, which also had questions focused on community preparedness for emergencies and individuals' financial resilience.

More than six in 10 respondents agreed that people in their community help each other (82%), that their community can overcome an emergency (76%), that people work together to improve their community (69%) and that there is trust among residents of their community (63%).

But perceptions of community resilience varied by region, organizers of the poll said in a news release.