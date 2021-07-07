 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
84-year-old missing man found dead in Seward County
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

84-year-old missing man found dead in Seward County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After he was reported missing, an 84-year-old Milford man was found dead on the side of the road in Seward County.

Fredereick R. Rolfsmeier was reported missing on Friday around 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers and some volunteers began searching for Rolfsmeier in the area before finding him dead on the side of a road Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers have determined through initial investigation that Rolfsmeier died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected, according to the news release.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office declined to say where and at what time Rolfsmeier's body was found. 

According to an obituary published in the Milford Times, Rolfsmeier grew up in Seward and served in the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard, where he was a chaplain assistant for many years. 

Rolfsmeier was always active and enjoyed marching in parades, participating in the Cornhusker State Games, going on long walks, lifting weights, watching movies and reading, the obituary said.

State Patrol asking for help finding 55-year-old woman missing under suspicious circumstances
2 people die in crashes on Nebraska roads Tuesday
74-year-old man dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
Public safety logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News