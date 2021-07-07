84-year-old missing man found dead in Seward County

After he was reported missing, an 84-year-old Milford man was found dead on the side of the road in Seward County.

Fredereick R. Rolfsmeier was reported missing on Friday around 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers and some volunteers began searching for Rolfsmeier in the area before finding him dead on the side of a road Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers have determined through initial investigation that Rolfsmeier died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected, according to the news release.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office declined to say where and at what time Rolfsmeier's body was found.

According to an obituary published in the Milford Times, Rolfsmeier grew up in Seward and served in the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard, where he was a chaplain assistant for many years.

Rolfsmeier was always active and enjoyed marching in parades, participating in the Cornhusker State Games, going on long walks, lifting weights, watching movies and reading, the obituary said.

